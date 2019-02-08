Home Nation

AICTE panel proposes exit exam, registration for engineering grads

Engineers in the country, just like doctors, may soon require licenses after passing a national level test before they start their professional journey.

Published: 08th February 2019

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

A committee formed by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)  has suggested that all engineers, including those from top technology institutes like Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NIT) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT )should get registered based on their performance in the exit test.

Currently, there is no exit test for doctors but all of them are required to register with the state medical councils.

The three-member panel under former IIT Madras Director M S Anant, was formed last year  to recommend ways to improve quality of engineering graduates.

“The committee feels that all B Tech graduates should get registered following a test. Even MBBS doctors passing out of AIIMS need registration and it makes sense if B Tech passouts go through the same process”, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe said.

“The panel has made its recommendation and now a meeting of all possible stakeholders is being called soon to discuss it, following which, it will be up to the Union Human Resources Development Ministry to give final approval,” he added.

In 2017, Aspiring Minds, a New Delhi-based employability assessment firm had surveyed engineering graduates in the country and come up with a report that said that 94 per cent of them were “unemployable.”

Recently the AICTE had decided that no new engineering colleges would be given permission to open from 2020 and a review will be carried out every two years. In 2018, there were nearly 80,000 engineering seats in the country and since 2016, B Tech seats have been on decline every year following stricter regulation and closure of sub-standard colleges.

