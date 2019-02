By IANS

PATNA: A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead on Friday by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Aurangabad district, police said.

The incident took place in Haspura town's Jalpura area when the victim, Mohan Yadav, was out for a morning walk.

"Two motorcycle borne assailants shot Yadav on his head and stomach from close range. He died on the spot," district police official said.