BJP youth wing demands temple on AMU campus, gives 15-day ultimatum

By Online Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, on Thursday demanded the construction of a temple on the premises of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The BJYM district president Mukesh Singh Lodhi wrote a letter to the varsity's vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor giving him a 15-day ultimatum to act on the demands, failing which the "thousands of BJYM workers" will forcefully do a "murti sthapana", HT reported.

"Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the founder of Aligarh Muslim University, had stated that both Hindu and Muslims are the two eyes of AMU and this should be the driving force for the vice-chancellor of the university to allow the construction of a temple on AMU campus," the letter read.

The youth wing leader alleged that thousands of Hindu students studying at the varsity were facing problems in offering prayers owing to the lack of a temple.

“This act of the vice-chancellor would strengthen Hindu-Muslim unity in the nation and would communicate a message for the nation. The VC should follow the maxim of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and allocate land for the construction of the temple,” Lodhi said.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai told HT, "At this juncture, we will not be able to comment on the content of the letter."