Chandigarh diary

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has authorised the department to charge more for fuel and power procurement cost variations.

By Harpreet Bajwa
PGIMER staff upset over demolition
As PGIMER has proposed to demolish a community centre, housing blocks for staff and a central workshop building to pave the way for construction of a women and child care centre and a geriatrics centre on the campus. Work on the two new projects had not been started as the PGI was not able to find space. There is a lot of resentment among the staff over the move. The PGI Employees’ Union said it would hold a black flag protest during the visit of Union Health Minister J P Nadda for the convocation on February 9.

Power to get costlier from next month
City residents will have to pay more for power. The Electricity Department has decided to levy fuel and power purchase cost adjustment charges on consumers — domestic, commercial as well as industrial — from next month. The charges will be levied from 29 paisa to a maximum of 126 paisa per unit. Thus, the consumers will have to pay 15 to 20 per cent extra, depending upon the load and consumption. The department will also charge extra to recover the amount of power it purchased during October-December 2018. The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has authorised the department to charge more for fuel and power procurement cost variations.

Bar on pubs to make city safer
To make city safer at night, Chandigarh Administration’s standing council’s committee has recommended that discos, bars, pubs and night clubs be closed at midnight instead of 1 am and  that the licence of  establishments that serve liquor to under- age people be cancelled.

Exams back in Classes V-VIII
From the next academic session, exams will be re-introduced in Classes V-VIII. After clearance from the education secretary, the department is in the process of sending the proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs. In January, Parliament had passed an amendment in the Right to Education Act to do away with the no-detention policy. As Chandigarh is a Union Territory, the matter is being referred to MHA for final approval.

Three-level basement for parking
To provide more parking space, the administration has proposed that in the Industrial Area and the Chandigarh Technology Park, the plots of four kanals and above, expect residential buildings, will now be allowed to construct three-level basement. At present, only one-level basement can be constructed.

Harpreet Bajwa
