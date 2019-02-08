Home Nation

Claims for non-payment of minimum wages dipped in last four years

Published: 08th February 2019

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of claims filed for non-payment of minimum wages has reduced by 24 per cent in the last four years, but the compensation awarded for the claims filed has increased by a staggering 114 per cent in the corresponding period, data from the labour and employment ministry revealed.

In terms of the number of complaints, a total of 3,672 complaints were received in 2015-16, while the number dipped to 2610 the following year. In 2017-18, the number of claims received rose slightly to 2,617, while in 2018-19, the number rose further to 2,790.

Under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, the enforcement is secured at two levels. While in the central sphere, the enforcement is secured through the inspecting officers of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), the compliance in the state sphere is ensured through the state enforcement machinery. The designated inspecting officers conduct regular inspections and in the event of detection of any case of non-payment or underpayment of minimum wages, they direct the employers to make payment of the shortfall
of wages.

“The number of admitted complaints has seen a steady rise over the years. This shows that the redressal cell is working overtime and giving benefit of doubt to all the complaints received. They want to give the complainant a chance to present their side of the story,” a ministry official said.

