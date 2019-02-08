Home Nation

Congress looks to pre-empt BJP agitation in Rajasthan with loan waiver camps

According to functionaries within the government, Rs 9,500 crore in loans of cooperative banks will be waived off till February 9, a move that will benefit 24 lakh farmers.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Ashok Gehlot had promised a loan waiver for all farmers within 10 days of coming to power | PTI

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s Congress government, in a bid to outmaneuver the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “jail bharo” agitation, launched loan waiver camps across the state on Thursday.

In an apparent pre-emptive response to the BJP’s agitation, which the party had said it would launch if the newly-elected Ashok Gehlot government did not fulfil its pre-poll promises, Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot kicked of the waiver camps by inaugurating one near Jaipur.

According to functionaries within the government, Rs 9,500 crore in loans of cooperative banks will be waived off till February 9, a move that will benefit 24 lakh farmers.

While 33 camps were held across the state on Thursday, 66 camps are expected to be held on February 8 and 9.        

“Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) had promised the loan-waiver to farmers and the decision was taken within two days of the government’s formation. We are executing this, which shows that Congress fulfills what it says,” Pilot said at the function after he handed out the waivers.

State BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “the Congress promised loan waivers for all farmers, but now, they are adding provisions and giving it to a select few. We want to know where they will get the money from as they haven’t taken any loans.”

Finance woes

The Bharatiya Janata Party however, questioned the government on how it was planning to finance the waivers as no loans had been taken from any agency and said the party would continue with its protest

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp