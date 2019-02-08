Despite slump in tourism & horticulture, Himachal set to grow by 7.3 per cent

Home Nation

Published: 08th February 2019 04:43 PM

Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Despite a decline in key sectors like horticulture and tourism, Himachal Pradesh is expected to grow by 7.3 per cent this fiscal, according to the state Economic Survey 2018-19. The growth rate, which was 6.5 per cent in the previous fiscal, is the highest in the last three years. Per capita income in the state is estimated at Rs 1,76,968.

A total of 164.5 lakh tourists, including 356568 foreigners, visited the state in 2018. However, 196.02 lakh tourists had visited the state in 2017. The tourist footfall in that year was the highest in fourteen years. The state has 3,066 hotels having a bed capacity of 85,823 and 1,340 home-stay units having 7,702
beds.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said on Friday in Shimla that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices in 2017-18 increased to Rs 1,36,542 crore from Rs 1,25,122 crore in 2016-17 and as per advance estimates it is likely to be about Rs 1,51,835 crore in 2018-19.

The per capita income at current prices witnessed an increase of 7.8 per cent, rising to Rs 1,60,711 in 2017-18 from Rs 1,49,028 in 2016-17. In 2018-19, revenue of Rs 4,230.42 crore was mobilised till November 2018.

The state's agriculture sector generates about 9 per cent of the total GSDP.

In 2017-18, the anticipated foodgrain production is 15.31 lakh metric tonnes against the achieved production of 15.63 lakh metric tonnes in 2016-17. For 2018-19, the target is 16.69 lakh metric tonnes, says the report.

The fruit production was 4.06 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 (till December 2018) against 5.65 lakh tonnes in 2017-18. During 2018-19 (till December 2018), 3.6 lakh tonnes of apples were produced against 4.47
lakh tonnes in 2017-18.

Apples constitute about 79 per cent of total fruit production during this year.

However, growing off-season vegetables has picked up in the state. In 2017-18, 16.92 lakh tonnes of vegetables were produced against 16.54 tonnes in 2016-17, a growth of 2.3 per cent.

According to the Economic Survey, there are 522 medium and large-scale industries and about 49,058 small-scale industries in the state. The state's hydroelectricity generation potential is 27,436 MW --
about 25 per cent of India's total potential in the sector.

However, only 10,547 MW had been harnessed till December last year, which is 38.44 per cent of the total potential.
 

Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur Economic Survey

