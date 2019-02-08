Don’t be baffled with SP-BSP truck: Amit Shah tells BJP workers in Purvanchal

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Imparting the ‘Vijay Mantra’ to his party booth workers in purvanchal -- Maharajganj of Gorakhpur division and Jaunpur in Varanasi divison -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah

on Friday asked them not to get “baffled ” by the SP-BSP tie-up in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At a rally of party workers in eastern UP, Shah said the BJP is ready for the challenge posed by the opposition in the polls and prepared for the ‘battle of 50 per cent’ this time around. “You don’t need to get rattled by the alliance. We will bound to increase out tally from 73 to 74. It will not come down to 72. I am confident of your might and diligence,” roared the BJP chief both in Maharajganj and Jaunpur.

Notably, SP and the BSP have joined hands shelving their decades-old animosity to take on the BJP in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati announced their

alliance last month. Talking about “the menace of mosquitoes and mafia” and eastern UP, Shah alleged that under the SP and the BSP governments, Purvanchal was suffering because of the two factors as a development of the state was never a priority for the respective SP and the BSP during their rule in Uttar Pradesh.

“During ‘Bua-Bhatija’ reign, Purvanchal was facing the menace of mosquitoes and mafia. After the BJP government was formed, mafia disappeared and encephalitis cases are going down,” he said added that Yogi government had rid the region of both the menaces.

Targetting the Congress for dynastic politics, the BJP president alleged that “dynasty” was the most important criterion in the party for deciding leadership role. “Our party doesn’t function on basis of the dynasty but on democracy.

When our government is formed, there’s development,” said Shah. Shah’s interaction with the partymen in Purvanchal assumes significance as it caters to around 40 seats having the stronghold of both CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur and PM Narendra Modi’s constituency in Varanasi.

Moreover, after the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress general secretary, in-charge eastern UP, the battle of Purvanchal has taken an interesting and fiercer turn. Meanwhile, Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the temple town of Ayodhya on Friday gifting five projects worth Rs 3799 crore to the people of the land of Lord Ram.

“What could not be done during the last seven

decades, we have done in just four and a half years,” said Gadkari claiming that the image of Uttar Pradesh was changing. “we are making roads which will be free from potholes for the next 200 years,” claimed the minister.