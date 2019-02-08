Former HC judge files case against Badal

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) of Punjab and Haryana High Court has filed a criminal case against former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal in the high court for his utterances against the commission of inquiry headed by him into the sacrilege cases.

The former judge has sought action against Sukhbir under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act. “If any person, by words spoken or intended to be read, makes or publishes any statement or does any other act, which is calculated to bring the Commission or any member thereof into disrepute, he shall be punishable with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend up to six months, or with fine, or with both,” states Section 10-A of the Act. It also makes it clear that the high court may take cognizance of such offence upon a complaint made in writing by a member of a Commission or an officer authorised on his/her behalf.The Commission was set up in April 2017 by the Congress government.