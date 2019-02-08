Home Nation

Fuel stocks deplete in Kashmir as Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed

Oil companies have been directed to restrict the supply of petrol and diesel to fuel pumps to 1000 litres per day per station, according to the order.

Published: 08th February 2019

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (Photo: ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The closure of the arterial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has led to depletion of fuel stocks in Kashmir, forcing the authorities to direct fuel pumps to provide only three litres petrol per vehicle per day, officials said on Friday.

According to an order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, the fuel stations have also been directed not to provide more than 10 litres of diesel per commercial vehicle per day.

"In view of the fast depletion of petrol products, MS and HSD and LPG, it is felt expedient to implement the rationing with respect to distribution of these products till such time the supply position improves after road opening," Khan said in the order.

They have also been told to reserve separate quota for government vehicles, ambulances, water tankers and snow clearance machines.

The 265-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar road has remained closed for the most part in the past 11 days due to heavy snowfall coupled with avalanches and landslides at several places.

It is completely closed for vehicular traffic since Wednesday.

This closure of the road has also resulted in an abrupt rise in prices of food items like vegetables and fruits while mutton and poultry products are short in supply.

The situation has also forced many car owners to use public transport while some others preferring to travel by foot.

