Home Nation

Goa Legislative Assembly would be dissolved prematurely: Prithviraj Chavan

Chavan was addressing a gathering after felicitating Congress leader and former state chief minister Pratapsinh Rane on his 80th birthday here.

Published: 08th February 2019 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed Thursday that the Goa Legislative Assembly would be dissolved prematurely.

Chavan was addressing a gathering after felicitating Congress leader and former state chief minister Pratapsinh Rane on his 80th birthday here.

Chavan said collapse of the BJP-led Goa government was imminent. "The people of the constituency have shown immense love for Rane, otherwise it is difficult to get elected to the Assembly eleven times," he said.

"I am sure he will complete 50 years as MLA, if the current assembly is not dissolved. There is also a suggestion that you should contest Lok Sabha election," Chavan added.

"I am sure the (Goa) government will collapse and current Assembly would be dissolved.

He (Rane) will have to fight yet another Assembly election to create history by completing 50 years as MLA," the former Maharashtra CM said.

Chavan lauded Rane for showing the right way when he was Goa chief minister.

"Had Goa not got proper leadership then, the state would have gone the other way. We have Goa as a secular, peaceful, democratic state due to the able leadership of Rane," Chavan said.

"(Otherwise) Goa would have fallen into the hands of land mafia and the environment would have been at stake," he said.

Then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had offered Rane an opportunity to join national politics through the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, but he refused because of his love for Goa, Chavan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prithviraj Chavan Goa Legislative Assembly BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp