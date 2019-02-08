Goa Legislative Assembly would be dissolved prematurely: Prithviraj Chavan

By PTI

PANAJI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed Thursday that the Goa Legislative Assembly would be dissolved prematurely.

Chavan was addressing a gathering after felicitating Congress leader and former state chief minister Pratapsinh Rane on his 80th birthday here.

Chavan said collapse of the BJP-led Goa government was imminent. "The people of the constituency have shown immense love for Rane, otherwise it is difficult to get elected to the Assembly eleven times," he said.

"I am sure he will complete 50 years as MLA, if the current assembly is not dissolved. There is also a suggestion that you should contest Lok Sabha election," Chavan added.

"I am sure the (Goa) government will collapse and current Assembly would be dissolved.

He (Rane) will have to fight yet another Assembly election to create history by completing 50 years as MLA," the former Maharashtra CM said.

Chavan lauded Rane for showing the right way when he was Goa chief minister.

"Had Goa not got proper leadership then, the state would have gone the other way. We have Goa as a secular, peaceful, democratic state due to the able leadership of Rane," Chavan said.

"(Otherwise) Goa would have fallen into the hands of land mafia and the environment would have been at stake," he said.

Then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had offered Rane an opportunity to join national politics through the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, but he refused because of his love for Goa, Chavan said.