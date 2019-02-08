Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar in Shillong, to face CBI interrogation on Saturday

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar arrived in Meghalaya capital Shillong on Friday to face interrogating by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.

He is accused of destroying evidence in the multi-crore rupees Saradha chit fund scam case. Recently, the Supreme Court had ordered him to cooperate with the probe agency after the CBI had alleged that he ignored its summons.



The direction followed the recent unprecedented bundling out of a team of CBI officers, which went to interrogate Kumar at his official residence, into a car by Kolkata Police.

On Friday, Kumar landed in Meghalaya at 3.40 pm. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police Jawed Samim and Deputy Commissioner (Special Task Force) Murlidhar Sharma, both IPS officers.



Upon their arrival, they were whisked away to hotel Tripura Castle in Shillong by Meghalaya Police. The entire premises have been fortified with the security personnel barring the entry of civilians into the luxury hotel.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police are not disclosing where Kumar will be interrogated. “We’ve a job at hand given by the Supreme Court and we have to implement it. I cannot disclose anything. Sorry,” Meghalaya Director General of Police, R Chandranathan, told this correspondent.