Koraput Police arrests one of the accused in Araku MLA murder

Dambaru Khila, the accused, was apprehended following an intelligence-based operation by the Koraput Police on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: In a big catch, Koraput Police has arrested one of the accused in the murders of
Telugu Desam Party’s Araku legislator K Sarveswar Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma from Padwa police limits of the districts.

Dambaru Khila, the accused, was apprehended following an intelligence-based operation by the Koraput Police on Thursday.

Rao and Soma were killed last year in September when they came under attack from a large group of Maoists. Dambaru was one of them.

Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma said, Dambrau was a hardcore militia. Whether he was member of the Nandapur Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) is being ascertained.

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over probe, Dambaru’s role had come to light. The national agency was on the look-out for him.

“Dambaru’s arrest is a big success. Koraput Police is in the process of handing him over to the custody of NIA,” the DGP said.

On September 23, 2018, the Maoists had gunned down the Araku MLA and former legislator.

