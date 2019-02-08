Home Nation

After NSA for cow slaughter, Congress government in MP now warns cow vigilantes

Recently several incidents were reported in which cow vigilantes had attacked trucks transporting cattle. 

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

After drawing flak for invoking the National Security Act to book three people for cow slaughter, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday warned that strict action would be taken against cow vigilantes. 

“We will not spare anybody involved in mob lynching or instigating violence in the name of cow protection," said Chief Minister Kamal Nath after a high-level meeting on the Cow Shelter Bill on Wednesday, reported the Times of India.

Dissent within the party is also believed to be one of the reasons for the government order. On Thursday, Congress legislator Arif Masood had claimed that none of the three accused was involved in cow slaughter, adding that the government should also act against cow vigilantes. Invoking of the NSA was also criticised by senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. 

