Maharastra: Rs 1 crore in cash, gold robbed from Kolhapur bank

KOLHAPUR: Cash and gold totalling over Rs 1 crore was stolen from a cooperative bank in the early hours of Friday in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said.

The incident happened in the Kale village branch of Yashvant Cooperative Bank in the district's Panhala taluka, a police official said.

"The robbers used gas-cutters to remove iron bars of a window. They then disconnected the CCTV camera network and took away cash and gold which preliminary estimates suggest is cumulatively Rs 1 crore. It possibly happened between midnight and 2 am on Friday," he said.

Sniffer dogs were deployed at the crime scene and several police teams have been formed to apprehend the bank robbers, he added.