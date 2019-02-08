NSA against 2 for cow smuggling in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Despite the controversy over the National Security Act (NSA) being invoked against three men accused of cow slaughter in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on February 4, the administration in yet another district of the Congress-ruled state has slapped the Act against two men arrested last month for alleged smuggling cow.

The NSA was invoked against Rodumal Malviya alias Rodu, a resident of Agar-Malwa district, and Mehboob Khan, resident of Ujjain district, both aged 35, by the Agar-Malwa district administration on the recommendation of the police, which had arrested them on January 29. On February 5, Agar-Malwa’s district magistrate Ajay Gupta ordered that the duo be detained under Section 3(2) of NSA to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order.

According to district SP Manoj Kumar Singh, the duo was caught in Agar town while smuggling cattle and was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Pratisedh Adhiniyam 2004. Some gau rakshaks, too, were booked for attacking the duo.

Senior politicians have questioned the move of the NSA being slapped against three men accused of cow slaughter in Khandwa district.

“How can they justify such action? Rahul Gandhi must explain what his party’s governments are doing in their respective states,” CPI national secretary D Raja Raja said.