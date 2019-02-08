Home Nation

Pakistan using social media to mobilize Kashmiri youth toward militancy: Army

He also said that terrorist infrastructure continues to remain intact in PoK and Pakistan. He said Pakistan is trying to develop narratives to alter public opinion in Kashmir to disrupt peace and stab

Published: 08th February 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Facebook Social media

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

UDHAMPUR: The general officer commanding-in-chief of the northern command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, said Thursday the Pakistani army has been using social media to mobilize support among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to stir them towards militancy.

He also said that terrorist infrastructure continues to remain intact in PoK and Pakistan. He said Pakistan is trying to develop narratives to alter public opinion in Kashmir to disrupt peace and stability.

"It is matter of concern for us. We are seized of this concern." He said the Pakistani army has been exploiting social media platforms to influence the youth of the Valley to join militancy.

"Radicalization is not only a concern in India but a global concern," Lt Gen Singh told reporters here.

However, he added, the Indian Army has developed effective counter-terrorism capabilities and the fight against terrorism has now entered "an important phase".

"We are using technology and artificial-based solutions to counter the message, so that youth do not fall prey to the designs of the Pakistan army," he said.

"I am hopeful that in the coming year, we will be able to see peace, prosperity and development in the state," he said.

Replying to a question on America's proposed pullout of troops from Afghanistan, the officer said the Indian Army and all agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments.

"We are prepared for any contingency," he said, referring to possible infiltration by Afghan-based militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

He said options for another "surgical strike" on terrorist bases are open.

"Surgical strikes were a tactical operation to give a strategic message that Indian Army has the capability to do acts which are unpredictable. We were successful in conveying that message," he added.

On the investigation into sepoy Aurangzeb's killing in south Kashmir last year, he said, "We got information that one or two jawans intentionally or unknowingly passed information about his movement."

"Perhaps the terrorists picked up the news and took benefit of it," he said, adding a probe is going on. Aurangzeb was abducted by militants from Pulwama. His bullet-riddled body was found on June 14 in Srinagar on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Kashmiri youth Militancy

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Steven Jobes
    This is not possible. As no Jihaad has been done in Kashmir in last 1000 years.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp