Pay Rs 50,000 fine and vacate the government bungalow: SC orders RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav had filed an appeal against the Patna High Court judgment turning down his petition challenging the Bihar govt's order to vacate his bungalow to make way for Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Video screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav faced the ire of Supreme Court on Friday for wasting the time of the judiciary by challenging a Patna High Court order asking him to vacate the bungalow meant for the deputy chief minister.

The apex court not only dismissed Tejashwi’s petition but also imposed a fine of `50,000 on him. 

The apex court did not find fault with the two orders passed by a single judge and a division bench of the HC, rejecting the pleas of the former deputy chief minister against the state government’s decision asking him to vacate the bungalow for his successor Sushil Modi. The HC had asked Tejashwi, who is now the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, to swap bungalow with present deputy CM Sushil Kumar modi.​

“What is this luxury of litigation? Precious judicial time has been wasted,” a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi said when Tejashwi’s counsel, senior advocate A M Singhvi, sought to argue that the post of a minister and that of the LoP was similar in protocol.

Dismissing Tejashwi’s plea, the bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said, “You see, two benches of the high court have held against you…We are not inclined to interfere with the order impugned in the special leave petition. The same is dismissed with cost of `50,000 to be deposited within a period of four weeks from today.”

When Singhvi argued that the state government had created a new post of deputy chief minister only for the purpose extending of accommodation and other benefits, the court shot him down saying, “Was there no deputy chief ministers elsewhere?”

Patna HC had rejected his petition twice 
On January 7, a division bench of the Patna High Court had rejected the appeal filed by Tejashwi Yadav challenging a single judge order of October 6, 2018, which had turned down his petition against the state government’s direction. “The petitioner has been allotted a bungalow, matching his status as a minister in the government, at 1, Polo Road, Patna. He cannot raise complaint on the decision so taken, simply because the present bungalow is more suited to him,” read the order passed by the single-judge bench. Yadav occupies the 5, Desh Ratna Marg bungalow, which is at a stone’s throw from the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s residence

