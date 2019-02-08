Home Nation

People should be wary of 'mahamilavat': PM Modi on opposition alliance

In his maiden public rally after BJP lost power in the state last year, Modi said top Congress leaders were embroiled in legal tangles.

Published: 08th February 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (EPS | File)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asked people to guard against the 'mahamilavat' (highly adulterated) regime if his party wasnt voted back.

"Most members of the (Gandhi) family are either out on bail or have obtained anticipatory bail," the Prime Minister said, during the rally at Kodatarai in Raigarh district.

"I have come amidst you to get a new mandate for a new India," Modi said. Voters have to be on guard against the 'mahamilavat', he added.

India's poverty has started to decline due to efforts of the BJP-led government, Modi said. By opting out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has deprived poor of healthcare, Modi said.

