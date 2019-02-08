PM to flag off Vande Bharat Express on Febraury 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first engineless train, Vande Bharat Express, on February 15 from the New Delhi Railway station, an official of the ministry has said. Train 18, which was recently named Vande Bharat Express by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.

It became India’s fastest train by hitting speeds of over 180 kmph during a trial run on a section of the Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani route.“The PM will flag off the train at 10 am on February 15 and there will be a function in which he will give a speech,” the official said.Reports have said the train would start from Delhi early in the morning and reach Varanasi via Kanpur and Allahabad by afternoon.