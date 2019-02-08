Home Nation

PMO directly involved in Rafale deal, PM is guilty: Rahul Gandhi

It is an open and shut case, Gandhi said, mounting a fresh attack on the government on the fighter jet deal following a media report.

Published: 08th February 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media as party General Secretary K C Venugopal and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi look on during a press conference at AICC Office in New Delhi Friday Feb. 08 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was directly involved in conducting negotiations with the French side on the Rafale deal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "guilty" in the scam.

It is an open and shut case, Gandhi said, mounting a fresh attack on the government on the fighter jet deal following a media report.

The government can use the law against everyone, including his brother-in-law Robert Vadra and former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram, but must answer questions on the Rafale deal, the Congress chief said.

He was responding to a question on the Enforcement Directorate interrogating his brother-in-law Robert Vadra in a money laundering case and the government's sanction to prosecute former finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX MEDIA case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rafale deal Rahul Gandhi congress PMO

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ram
    I am apalled at the media writing anything this raul vinci khan says. These are people out on bail
    21 hours ago reply

  • C.J.Suresh
    As a descent politician rahul didnt pointed to a prime minister like this. he must be punished. democratic allowances not like this .
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp