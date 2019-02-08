Home Nation

Punjab MLAs must declare their immovable properties in January every year

It may be recalled that the state council of ministers had on March 18, 2017 decided that all MLAs and MPs shall be required to declare their immovable properties as on January 1 every year.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Assembly, Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh addresses the House. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet today approved a proposal to make it mandatory for all the 117 MLAs of the state to declare their immovable properties in January of every calendar year.

The cabinet approved the necessary amendment to Section 3-AAA in 'The Punjab Legislative Assembly (Salaries and Allowances of Members) Act, 1942' for this purpose, in line with the desire of the Speaker, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rana KP Singh.

This proposal would now be sent to Legal Remembrancer (LR) to prepare the draft of the Bill, which the Cabinet has authorized the Chief Minister to approve.

It may be recalled that the state council of ministers had on March 18, 2017 decided that all MLAs and MPs shall be required to declare their immovable properties as on January 1 every year. The cabinet had also decided that for the year 2017-18, this should be done by July 1, 2017.

Interestingly this year by January 1, only 15 out of 117 legislators have declared their property returns to the Punjab Assembly. Among them who have submitted, eight MLAs belonged to AAP (they have a total of 20 MLAs). Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh and deputy speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal were the first to submit their returns. 

Out of 78 Congress MLAs only five and out of 14 SAD legislators, only two have submitted their returns by January 1, this year, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab MLAs declaration of assets declaration of immovable properties Punjab cabinet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp