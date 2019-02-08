Rahul stresses on new faces, says Lok Sabha polls candidates to be finalised by Feb-end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Congress will play on the front foot ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and will finalise its candidates by month-end, party president Rahul Gandhi told senior leaders at a strategy session on Thursday.

Tickets, he said, should go to the youth, women and those from marginalized sections, as they don’t get much scope to come up the party ranks and should be encouraged to enter Parliament. He said new faces should be brought in place of leaders, who contested and lost the last two or three elections.

An early decision on nominees would allow them to start working on the ground, the party’s communications head Randeep Surjewala said.

“Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects. The team is match-ready and we will play on the front foot,” Rahul tweeted after the meeting.

Rahul also told party leaders that the Congress campaign should be ‘decent’ and ‘solid’, as opposed to the ‘negative propaganda’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the party will fight the polls on its own strength, it would go for alliances wherever necessary, AICC in charge of organization, KV Venugopal, said.

Claiming that the BJP has polarised the narrative, Rahul said his promise of minimum income might find favour with voters in the LS polls.