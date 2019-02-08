Home Nation

Rahul stresses on new faces, says Lok Sabha polls candidates to be finalised by Feb-end

Claiming that the BJP has polarised the narrative, Rahul said his promise of minimum income might find favour with voters in the LS polls.

Published: 08th February 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Congress will play on the front foot ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and will finalise its candidates by month-end, party president Rahul Gandhi told senior leaders at a strategy session on Thursday.

Tickets, he said, should go to the youth, women and those from marginalized sections, as they don’t get much scope to come up the party ranks and should be encouraged to enter Parliament. He said new faces should be brought in place of leaders, who contested and lost the last two or three elections.

An early decision on nominees would allow them to start working on the ground, the party’s communications head Randeep Surjewala said.

“Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects. The team is match-ready and we will play on the front foot,” Rahul tweeted after the meeting.

Rahul also told party leaders that the Congress campaign should be ‘decent’ and ‘solid’, as opposed to the ‘negative propaganda’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the party will fight the polls on its own strength, it would go for alliances wherever necessary, AICC in charge of organization, KV Venugopal, said.

Claiming that the BJP has polarised the narrative, Rahul said his promise of minimum income might find favour with voters in the LS polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha candidates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp