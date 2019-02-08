Home Nation

State Cabinet nod to create 4521 posts in Punjab police's Bureau of Investigation

The Bureau would focus on heinous and serious criminal cases in a professional, scientific and time-bound manner, so as to ensure effective investigations and better conviction.

Published: 08th February 2019 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Amarinder singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder SIngh. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the creation of 4521 dedicated new posts for the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) in Punjab Police. The restructuring of the state police force is aimed at making the state criminal justice system more effective and efficient to secure timely convictions.

Under the restructuring, the force will create 28 posts of SPs, 108 posts of DSPs, besides 3428 lower-ranking police personnel posts, including 164 inspectors, 593 sub-inspectors, 1140 ASIs, 1158 Head Constables and 373 Constables. Another 159 posts will be created for the ministerial cadre and 798 for civilian support staff, by abolishing an equivalent number of posts of police personnel in districts as well as at the headquarters.

This step would ensure dedicated professional manpower of investigation cadre for the Bureau, which would be assisted by legal and forensic support staff. The Bureau would focus on heinous and serious criminal cases in a professional, scientific and time-bound manner, so as to ensure effective investigations and better conviction.

READ: Dinkar Gupta appointed as Punjab DGP

The move will also lead to effective separation of law and order and investigation functions of police. It would improve efficiency of investigation and reduce delay, and would also be catalytic in ensuring overall efficient policing.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had, in July 2014, had directed separation of investigative and law and order functions of the police to reduce the burden on the men in khakhi and bring greater efficiency into their working. 

An official said that however, the previous SAD-BJP government failed to initiate any steps to implement the order. Amarinder had, soon after taking over, announced that his government would separate the two functions of the police as part of the reforms process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab cabinet Punjab police Bureau of Investigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp