State Cabinet nod to create 4521 posts in Punjab police's Bureau of Investigation

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the creation of 4521 dedicated new posts for the Bureau of Investigation (BoI) in Punjab Police. The restructuring of the state police force is aimed at making the state criminal justice system more effective and efficient to secure timely convictions.

Under the restructuring, the force will create 28 posts of SPs, 108 posts of DSPs, besides 3428 lower-ranking police personnel posts, including 164 inspectors, 593 sub-inspectors, 1140 ASIs, 1158 Head Constables and 373 Constables. Another 159 posts will be created for the ministerial cadre and 798 for civilian support staff, by abolishing an equivalent number of posts of police personnel in districts as well as at the headquarters.

This step would ensure dedicated professional manpower of investigation cadre for the Bureau, which would be assisted by legal and forensic support staff. The Bureau would focus on heinous and serious criminal cases in a professional, scientific and time-bound manner, so as to ensure effective investigations and better conviction.

The move will also lead to effective separation of law and order and investigation functions of police. It would improve efficiency of investigation and reduce delay, and would also be catalytic in ensuring overall efficient policing.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had, in July 2014, had directed separation of investigative and law and order functions of the police to reduce the burden on the men in khakhi and bring greater efficiency into their working.

An official said that however, the previous SAD-BJP government failed to initiate any steps to implement the order. Amarinder had, soon after taking over, announced that his government would separate the two functions of the police as part of the reforms process.