2G case judge O P Saini posted as in-charge of new Rouse Avenue Court complex

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Additional Sessions Judge O P Saini, who was tasked with exclusively handling the 2G scam case trial, was posted as judge-in-charge of newly constructed Rouse Avenue Court complex here on Friday.

The decision was taken by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and other judges of the high court. As per an administrative order issued by the high court registrar, ASJ and Special Judge Saini shall start functioning immediately along with his present duties and shall control the administrative functions pertaining to Rouse Avenue Court Complex under the supervision of the building maintenance and construction committee (BMCC - Rouse Avenue Court Complex).

"The Chief Justice and judges of this court have been pleased to post O P Saini DHJS as judge in-charge, Rouse Avenue Court Complex (pending approval of the creation of the post of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge) PC Act, CBI," the order said.

Judge Saini, after delivering verdict in 2G scam cases in December 2017, is currently hearing the Aircel Maxis case in which Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are accused.

All the CBI courts in Delhi are likely to be shifted to the new court complex which would be made functional as soon as the building infrastructure gets completed.

There are over 20 CBI courts in Delhi, which are presently functioning from six different district court complexes.