7.5 lakh applications for 4,300 government posts in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: A grim picture of the employment scenario in Maharashtra emerged as 7.5 lakh applications have been received for over 4,300 posts state government Grade C and D openings. Activist Heramb Kulkarni, whose study on poverty in Maharashtra was published, termed it a miniscule part of the sorry state of affairs.

Around 72,000 posts across several departments of Maharashtra government are vacant as recruitment was stalled in 2015 due to the legal battle over the Maratha quota. After assembly cleared the Bill last November, government started the process of filling up 36,000 posts. Forest, PWD, agriculture, finance, fisheries and irrigation were the departments where the process started quickly and now it is revealed that over 7.5 lakh applications have been received for 4,359 posts advertised in December 2018.

While 959 posts of accounts clerk and junior accountant have attracted 1.74 lakh applications in the state, 1,218 of forest guards have attracted over 4.3 lakh applications as the minimum qualification for the post class 12.

“This certainly is a grim picture as it shows the helplessness of the youth in the state,” said activist Heramb Kulkarni. “Though education has reached the grassroots, quality is grossly ignored and hence in rural Maharashtra the highest education can be achieved is 12th or ITI. This is sorry state is reflected in the recruitment scenario,” he added.“There are two extremes in Maharashtra which don’t appear to be connected to each other at all,” Kulkarni added.

Study on poverty

Activist Heramb Kulkarni, whose study on poverty in Maharashtra was recently published, said that extreme disparity is visible in district-wise per capita income. “Though availability of food has gone up, nutritional quality of what poorest eat has deteriorated,” he said