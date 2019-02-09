Arun Jaitley returns home after treatment in US

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Arun Jaitley expressed happiness on Saturday on returning to India from the United States where he had gone to get medical treatment.

''Delighted to be back home,'' Mr Jaitley said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Mr Jaitley had left for the US in mid January for a medical check up relating to his kidney ailment, sources said.

In his absence, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of Finance Ministry and he presented the Interim Budget 2019-20 on February 1.

Mr Jaitley, however, has been actively writing blogs and also posting missives on twitter during the duration.

He had undergone a renal transplant surgery in May 2018.