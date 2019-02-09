BJP starts ‘jail bharo’ stir in Rajasthan demanding pre-poll sops

Home Nation

The protests took place across the state and thousands of BJP workers were detained.

BJP workers during the ‘Jail Bharo Aandolan’ in Jaipur on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday started the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement demanding that the Congress government fulfil its promise of waiving farm loans in 10 days after coming to power.
In Jaipur, BJP state president Madan Lal Saini led workers till civil lines where they were stopped by barricades where they were detained. 

The protests took place across the state and thousands of BJP workers were detained.
The saffron party accuses the Gehlot government of misleading people with false promises. The party alleges that by promising an unemployment allowance for educated, jobless youngsters in the state, the Congress managed to garner votes but is now backing away from its promises.

Another issue is the demand for enactment of the upper caste reservation in the state on an economic basis. The BJP has protested against all three.Reacting to the protests, Deputy CM Sachin pilot said, “even after starting the process of loan waiver for the farmers on Thursday ,  BJP is creating unnecessary drama. This clearly reflects the frustration that is growing within the BJP.”

Waiver row
The Congress on Thursday started waiver camps across the state in order to try and pre-empt the BJP’s rally which it said was a political move for attention  

