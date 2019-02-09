Home Nation

BSP calls off alliance with INLD, forges ties with Saini's LSP

BSP Haryana in-charge Meghraj said,`` On the directions of BSP national president and former UP chief minister Mayawati, the BSP  has ended it’s alliance with the INLD and has tied-up with LSP.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday called off its ten month-old alliance with
Haryana’s main opposition party Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and announced a tie-up with Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP) the party floated by rebel BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini.

This major development comes days after INLD suffered a humiliating defeat in the Jind bypoll, with party candidate Umed Singh Redhu forfeiting his security deposit, amid the ongoing family feud in the Chautala family.

BSP Haryana in-charge Meghraj said,`` On the directions of BSP national president and former UP chief minister Mayawati, the BSP  has ended it’s alliance with the INLD and has tied-up with LSP.

Both the parties will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls. While BSP will contest on eight and LSP on two Lok Sabha seats. While in the assembly elections LSP will contest on 55 and BSP on 35 seats.’’

Saini, a rebel BJP MP from Kurukshetra, had last year floated his Loktantra Suraksha Party and the candidate fielded by him in the Jind bypoll had put up a better performance than INLD. BSP had earlier also said that it would part ways with the INLD if it failed to get united. Both INLD and the BSP had entered into an alliance in April last year.

Following family feud in the Chautala clan, Ajay Chautala and his two sons Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala had floated the Jannayak Janata Party last year.

The newly-floated JJP is fast emerging as an alternative to Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to continue the alliance with the party.

As both Digvijay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala has proved to be their grandfather OP Chautala’s nemesis as INLD was decimated at the hands of the JJP. The political stock of JPP is increasing and establish them as a force to reckon with.

The independent candidate Digvijay who was backed by his brother Dushyant Chautala’s recently floated outfit JJP got 37,631 votes as he stood second in the recent jind by-elections.  Out of the total of 54,000 votes in rural areas of jind constituency JPP got around 22,000 votes the highest by any political outfit
and INLD managed only 2,478 votes from the villages and in urban area JPP got 15,620 votes and here INLD got 976 votes.

At Kandela village headquarter of Kandela Khap JPP got the highest 1,544 votes.

Both brothers Dushyant and Digvijay portrayed themselves to be a victim of a conspiracy hatched by uncle Abhay Chautala who is leader of opposition and garnered sympathy votes as they had jumped in the recent by poll fray to test their acceptability. Their image totally different then their uncle’s as they were soft spoken, touching feet of all elderly and their hands always folded. While Chautalas have been infamous for their high-handedness.

