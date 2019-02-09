Home Nation

Deaths in adoption homes highest in UP, Bihar: Government

The government informed the House that in all, there were 1,265 deaths recorded in 484 adoption centres in the country. 

Published: 09th February 2019

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly 13 of every 100 “out of family” children living in adoption centres in Uttar Pradesh, who were hoping to get adopted, have ended up dead since 2014. In Bihar, this percentage was barely better at 11 per cent. These figures are alarmingly higher than the national average. Less than five per cent of children in India died in adoption centres between April, 2014 to January, 2019. 

Rajasthan was another state with a glaringly high percentage. The revelation came from data presented by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry in response to a question by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.The children, up for adoption, are mostly abandoned or rescued from human trafficking with no legal guardian.

The government informed the House that in all, there were 1,265 deaths recorded in 484 adoption centres in the country. Under the Juvenile Justice Act, adoption centres have to be registered with the government’s Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System (CARINGS) . The portal is run by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).A WCD Ministry official said a random inspection of 27 adoption centres in 9 states last year had revealed   irregularities, including premature deaths, unhygienic conditions, and missing chilren.

