Himachal to grow at 7.3 per cent: Economic Survey 

The growth, according to the survey, was the highest in three years.

CHANDIGARH:  Himachal Pradesh is expected to grow at 7.3% in the 2018-19 fiscal year even though horticulture and tourism —the cornerstones of the state’s economy — witnessed a significant decline, according to the state’s Economic Survey 2018-19, which was tabled on Friday in the state Assembly on the fifth day of the Budget session. The Budget is expected to be announced on Saturday. 

The growth, according to the survey, was the highest in three years. The report also pegged the estimated per capita income at `1,76,968, up from `1,60,711 in 2017-18 and `1,49,028 in 2016-17Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2017-18 increased to `1,36,542 crore from `1,25,122 crore in 2016-17 and is estimated to grow to about `1,51,835 crore in 2018-19. 

A total of 164.50 lakh tourists, including 35,6568 foreigners, visited the state in 2018. However, 196.02 lakh tourists visited the state in 2017. The fruit production was 4.06 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 (till December 2018) against 5.65 lakh tonnes in 2017-18. During 2018-19 (till December 2018) 3.60 lakh tonnes of apples were produced against 4.47 lakh tonnes in 2017-18.  

In terms of industries, the report said there are 522 medium and large-scale industries and about 49,058 small-scale industries in the state. The state’s hydroelectricity generation potential is 27,436 MW — about 25 per cent of India’s total potential in the sector. 

