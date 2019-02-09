If people follow traffic rules than accident-free Jharkhand can be formed: Raghubar Das

By UNI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that if all the citizens follow the safety rules than an accident-free Jharkhand can be formed.

Addressing the people during flagging off Run for Safety as part of the 30th road safety week celebrations at the Sainik market here he said that youth were a valuable treasure for the state and the nation and asked them to follow the rules not due to fear but as a good citizen.

He said that the youth has the power to change society and they should make efforts in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that those who drive motorcycles should wear helmets while those driving the cars should wear seat belts while driving as these are for their own safety.

He said that by making laws only the society cannot be changed but awareness plays an important role in this regard, therefore, people should be made aware to follow the safety rules.

He said that in future the government will frame a law that those who are caught on three occasions driving without seatbelt their licences would be cancelled.

Mr Das said that life is priceless and expressed concern over the rising deaths due to road accidents.

He said that the transport department apart from stressing on the need for following the rules and regulations was also trying to create awareness among the people over the traffic rules.

Urban Development Minister CP Singh said that that through different mediums the government was trying to ensure that the traffic rules are implemented and pointed that everyday three deaths are taking place and work should be done in such a way that these numbers come down.

He said that it is highly inappropriate for the youth and the school children to drive triple load that too without helmets and said that rule should be followed not due to the fear of police but for their own safety.

Secretary Transport Praveen Toppo said that on an average everyday 12 accidents are taking place in the state and the main reason of death is people driving without helmet.

That wearing of helmets is very important and the purpose of this program is to create awareness among the people regarding the traffic rules and regulations.

On the other hand, Ranchi DC Rai Mahimapat Ray said that it is for the first time that any Chief Minister is participating in such type of program which is encouraging and said that following the traffic rules is important as a minor mistake can be dangerous for life.

Those present on the occasion also included SSP Ranchi Anish Gupta SP Traffic members from the different organisations a large number of school children and youth.