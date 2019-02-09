Home Nation

If people follow traffic rules than accident-free Jharkhand can be formed: Raghubar Das

Mr Das said that life is priceless and expressed concern over the rising deaths due to road accidents.

Published: 09th February 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By UNI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that if all the citizens follow the safety rules than an accident-free Jharkhand can be formed.

Addressing the people during flagging off Run for Safety as part of the 30th road safety week celebrations at the Sainik market here he said that youth were a valuable treasure for the state and the nation and asked them to follow the rules not due to fear but as a good citizen.

He said that the youth has the power to change society and they should make efforts in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that those who drive motorcycles should wear helmets while those driving the cars should wear seat belts while driving as these are for their own safety.

He said that by making laws only the society cannot be changed but awareness plays an important role in this regard, therefore, people should be made aware to follow the safety rules.

He said that in future the government will frame a law that those who are caught on three occasions driving without seatbelt their licences would be cancelled.

Mr Das said that life is priceless and expressed concern over the rising deaths due to road accidents.

He said that the transport department apart from stressing on the need for following the rules and regulations was also trying to create awareness among the people over the traffic rules.

Urban Development Minister CP Singh said that that through different mediums the government was trying to ensure that the traffic rules are implemented and pointed that everyday three deaths are taking place and work should be done in such a way that these numbers come down.

He said that it is highly inappropriate for the youth and the school children to drive triple load that too without helmets and said that rule should be followed not due to the fear of police but for their own safety.

Secretary Transport Praveen Toppo said that on an average everyday 12 accidents are taking place in the state and the main reason of death is people driving without helmet.

That wearing of helmets is very important and the purpose of this program is to create awareness among the people regarding the traffic rules and regulations.

On the other hand, Ranchi DC Rai Mahimapat Ray said that it is for the first time that any Chief Minister is participating in such type of program which is encouraging and said that following the traffic rules is important as a minor mistake can be dangerous for life.

Those present on the occasion also included SSP Ranchi Anish Gupta SP Traffic members from the different organisations a large number of school children and youth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das traffic rules road accidents Run for Safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp