In tit-for-tat, Kolkata Police raids firm tied to ex-CBI interim chief

KOLKATA: The turf war between the Centre and West Bengal got uglier on Friday with the police raiding a firm linked to former interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao (pic), on whose directions the agency recently landed at the doorstep of Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar to interrogate him in a ponzi scam.

Kolkata Police is looking into irregularities in financial dealings of Nageshwar Rao’s wife and daughter with Angela Mercantiles Pvt Ltd. The owner of the firm is likely to be interrogated on Sunday. The raid happened after a complaint was registered at Bowbazaar Police Station. The probe is centred around the nature of Mannem Sandhya’s transactions and the post held by Rao’s daughter in Angela when the salary was paid, sources revealed.​

The counterattack comes a day before Kumar is to be questioned by the CBI at Shillong on Saturday.In another manifestation of the slugfest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised strong objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the Calcutta High Court circuit bench at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district on Friday, claiming the Centre was trying to take away all the limelight for a project that was essentially a state project, keeping the state government out of the loop.

Addressing the media, Mamata claimed Modi was cashing Bengal’s credit since land and funds had been provided by it. “His act is like a bandwallah playing without the presence of the groom or bride,” she quipped.

Tracking the money trail of 3 transactions

The police are looking into three transactions - Rs 25 lakh loan taken from Angela Mercantiles by Rao’s wife Mannem Sandhya in 2011; Rs 1.5 crore paid to the firm; and Rs14 lakh in salary Angela paid to Rao’s daughter