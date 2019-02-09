Home Nation

Jharkhand HC quashes summons to ex-DGP, CBI officer in fodder scam case

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure Section 319, a summon is issued only when there is concrete evidence by which punishment can be awarded, the court said.

Published: 09th February 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court Friday quashed the summons issued by a special CBI court to former Bihar Director General of Police D P Ojha and CBI officer A K Jha in connection with a fodder scam case, observing that the procedure was not properly followed before issuing summons to them.

The bench of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh quashed the summons that had been issued last year by the CBI court to make the duo accused in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal from the Deoghar Treasury in undivided Bihar.

After the ex-DGP and the CBI officer moved the high court challenging the lower court's summons, Justice Singh said the CBI court had not followed the procedure properly before issuing the summons.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure Section 319, a summon is issued only when there is concrete evidence by which punishment can be awarded, the court said.

In this matter, the CBI court should have given notices to them instead of issuing summons, it said. Moreover, the bench said, no evidence was found during the trial of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fodder scam case Jharkhand High Court CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp