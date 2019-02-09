Home Nation

Job of the 'mahamilawatwalas' is to only abuse me: PM Modi in Tripura

The Prime Minister said the leaders of the opposition are only involved in "holding each other's hands in meetings in Delhi and Kolkata for photographs".

Published: 09th February 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:33 PM

PM Modi in Agartala, Tripura (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday hit out at the opposition, saying the main job of the 'mahamilawatwalas' is to deride him and it seems they were all competing in an Olympics of hurling abuses at him.

Calling the opposition a 'mahamilawat' (great adulteration) again, he said its leaders are only involved in "holding each other's hands in meetings in Delhi and Kolkata for photographs".

"The job of the 'mahamilawatwalas' is only to heap abuses and more abuses on Modi. It is as if an Olympics is on to deride Modi," he told a rally here.

"The results of the coming Lok Sabha elections will show what it takes to lie to the people," Modi said.

Hitting out at the Left Front without naming it, he said it was not interested in doing anything for the unorganised sector or the farmers when it was in power in the state.

"Now for the first time in Tripura, under the BJP government, paddy is being procured at the minimum support price. Besides, the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission was implemented," he said.

"Tripura, the state that was deprived of development on the pretext of being a landlocked region, is now being made gateway of South East Asia," he added.

