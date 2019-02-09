Home Nation

Ladakh designated as separate division   

The people of Leh and Ladakh had been demanding for that the Ladakh region be declared a separate division as they had to travel all the way to Srinagar for any official work.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:54 AM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  In a significant and major policy decision, the Governor Administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday created a separate division for Ladakh, which was till now part of Kashmir. An official spokesman said Ladakh would now be fully administrative and revenue division at par with Kashmir and Jammu divisions.Ladakh will now have a separate Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police. The division will comprise of Leh and Kargil districts, with its headquarters at Leh.

The people of Leh and Ladakh had been demanding for that the Ladakh region be declared a separate division as they had to travel all the way to Srinagar for any official work.They had been stressing that owing to its distinct topographic conditions and unique cultural status, Ladakh region deserved a special treatment.

An official spokesman said the decision to grant division status to Ladakh would go a long way in fulfilling the governance and development aspirations of the region.All mainstream parties, including the National Conference, PDP, Congress, BJP and Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference, have welcomed the move.

NC leader Omar Abdullah said if his party was voted to power, he would also grant divisional status to Chenab Valley and the Pir Panchal region.PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, too, tweeted that a separate division status should have been granted to Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal also. Welcoming the decision, Lone tweeted, “Smaller divisions will improve governance. And it will be a great relief for the inhabitants.”

Administrative details being worked out
The Governor Administration has formed a committee headed by Principal Secretary (Planning) to finalise all other details on posts, staffing, roles, responsibilities and location of offices

Ladakh separate division

