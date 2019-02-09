Home Nation

Maharashtra man kills wife, sleeps beside corpse before surrendering

Published: 09th February 2019

By PTI

OSMANABAD: A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and slept beside the corpse through the night before alerting police in the morning in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, an official said Saturday.

Omerga tehsil resident Vinod Dhansing Pawar had an argument with his wife Priyanka Rathod on Thursday night and strangled her, a Murum police station official said.

"He then slept beside the body and came to the police station on Friday morning to confess to his crime and surrender," the official informed.

He said Pawar was a borewell commission agent while Rathod was a nurse at Tuljapur, adding that the couple had married nine months ago and the deceased was five-month pregnant.

The woman's kin have told police that the accused used to demand money from her parents and this led to frequent quarrels, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.

Maharashtra

