Home Nation

'Media houses to be punished if they publish photographs of women bathing at Kumbh Mela'

Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with lakhs of pilgrims participating in the festival with the belief that taking a dip at the holy Sangam.

Published: 09th February 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Naga Sadhus take a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious 'Mauni Amavasya' day during the Kumbh Mela. (Photo: PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday issued directives to the authorities concerned to ensure that no
photographs of women devotees taking a dip at Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela were published in media—neither print nor visual.

Passing the order, the court also warned those who would be found flouting this norm of strictest action.

“The pictures will not be published either in print or visual media,” said the bench comprising Justice PKS Baghel and Justice Pankaj Bhatia. The bench added: “If any publication is done, an action shall be taken against the publisher by the Court.”

Expressing their displeasure, a bench took the Mela organisers to task over the violation of a former court order which prohibits photography within 100 metres of the bathing ghat. The court's orders came on a plea filed by one Aseem Kumar in this regard. The case has been posted for next hearing on April 5.

ALSO READ | 'Bhule Bhatke': Reuniting Kumbh Mela's lost people since 1946

The court order will b'Bhule Bhatke': Reuniting Kumbh Mela's lost people since 1946ecome effective immediately and assumes significance in the
wake of fourth Shahi Snana due on Sunday, February 10, 2019 on the occasion of Basant Panchami at ongoing Kumbh mela at Prayagraj.

At least, two crore devotees are expected to take a holy dip in river Ganga during
the basant Panchami. The magnitude of the mela could be gauged by the mere fact that during the last Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya on February 4, 4019, over 5 crore people had taken the holy dip at the Sangam.

On Thursday, attendees at the Kumbh Mela re-initiated the 'Prayag Panchkoshi Parikrama', reportedly after decades.

In the wake of the high court directives, a senior superintendent of police (Kumbh)
directed the cops and other security personnel deployed in the mela area to ensure that no one clicked pictures at the bathing ghats.

A senior official added that notice boards were put up with the warning of the High Court’s
directive over the ban on photography imposed near the bathing ghats.

An additional Kumbh Mela officer said that the High court prohibition included
photojournalists, media persons and also electronic media journalists who would not be allowed to film the bathing anymore.

Allahabad Divisional Commissioner Devesh Chaturvedi, confirmed the ban on photography near bathing ghtas. The biggest congregation of humanity on earth, Kumbh Mela had commenced on January
15, 2019, with makrsankranti in Prayagraj.

The 50-day event comrpsisng of six shahi snans, would end with mahashivratri on March 4. The Mela figures on the list of ‘intangible cultural heritage of humanity.’ The total funds allocated by the state government for the Kumbh Mela is Rs 4,200 crore, which is more than three times the budget of the Maha
Kumbh in 2013, making the mega pilgrimage perhaps the costliest ever.

Around 15 crore people from across the globe are expected to throng Prayagraj during Kumbh mela.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbh allahabad high court PIL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp