Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh memorial scam: Lokayukta found fraud at every step

After the SP came to 2012, CM Akhilesh Yadav ordered a probe into the alleged scam.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The Uttar Pradesh memorial scam worth Rs 1,400 crore was busted in 2012 when the state police conducted a preliminary inquiry into a complaint of financial irregularities in the construction of 14 memorials of Dalit icons between 2007 and 2012.The entire project was worth over Rs 59,000 crore. Mayawati, the then chief minister, had created a corpus fund of Rs 200 crore in 2010 for the expenses incurred on functions organised on the birth and death anniversaries of the dalit icons. Her government had also set up a 6,000-strong army of maintenance staff. 

After the SP came to 2012, CM Akhilesh Yadav ordered a probe into the alleged scam. The inquiry, conducted by then Lokayukta N N Mehrotra, detected anomalies at every step — from rigging of tenders to over-pricing of construction sandstone used for the statues and stupas and under-payment to construction workers.

Massive irregularities were also found in installation of statues, electrification and plantation.
The Lokayukta indicted 199 persons, including then PWD minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui and mining minister Babu Singh Kushwaha along with bureaucrats, engineers and contractors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lokayukta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp