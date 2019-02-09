Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh belongs to its people and not Bhagwat or any party: Rahul Gandhi

Terming the AICC president as the future PM of India, the MP CM Kamal Nath said only the Congress government has assumed power just 45 days ago and the difference is already visible. 

Published: 09th February 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Congress national president Rahul Gandhi kick-started the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh by addressing a farmers rally in Bhopal’s Jamboree Maidan on Friday. The rally was also addressed by state’s Chief Minister Kamal Nath and party’s newly appointed national general secretary in-charge for West UP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Lashing out at the BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years and the RSS, the AICC president said, “This state does not belong to Mohan Bhagwat or any particular organisation, but to the people living here. Unlike the BJP government, which ruled the state through bureaucrats, our government will run the government through the power of Panchayati Raj,” said Gandhi.

At the rally, which was organised as thanksgiving meet of farmers for the agricultural farm loan waiver executed by the Kamal Nath government, Gandhi said the waiver is just the beginning, “We’re also committed to starting food processing units and cold storages near farmers’ plots in every district of the state. We’ll make MP a model centre of agricultural excellence.”

The CM also announced scheme for hiking pension of elderly, destitute, differentially-abled and widows.

