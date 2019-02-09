Home Nation

Mumbai Congress infighting: Senior party leaders meet Mallikarjun Kharge seeking Sanjay Nirupam's ouster

They were also learned to have insisted that former Union minister Milind Deora be made the Mumbai Congress chief.

Published: 09th February 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam | File PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leaders Kripashankar Singh and Naseem Khan met senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi Thursday and demanded that the party's Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam be removed, sources said.

Singh and Khan, sources said, expressed concerns over Nirupam's "unilateral" style of functioning.

Deora had said Tuesday that he was "disappointed" with what was happening in the party's Mumbai unit and would reconsider contesting the coming Lok Sabha election.

"Kharge was briefed about the prevailing worrying situation. All leaders of the party from Mumbai had met (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi on the issue last month," a source said.

Nirupam, a former Lok Sabha member, had taken charge as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president in March 2015.

TAGS
Mumbai Congress Kripashankar Singh Naseem Khan Mallikarjun Kharge Lok Sabha Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

