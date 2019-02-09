Mumbai Congress infighting: Senior party leaders meet Mallikarjun Kharge seeking Sanjay Nirupam's ouster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress leaders Kripashankar Singh and Naseem Khan met senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi Thursday and demanded that the party's Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam be removed, sources said.

They were also learned to have insisted that former Union minister Milind Deora be made the Mumbai Congress chief.

Singh and Khan, sources said, expressed concerns over Nirupam's "unilateral" style of functioning.

Deora had said Tuesday that he was "disappointed" with what was happening in the party's Mumbai unit and would reconsider contesting the coming Lok Sabha election.

"Kharge was briefed about the prevailing worrying situation. All leaders of the party from Mumbai had met (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi on the issue last month," a source said.

Nirupam, a former Lok Sabha member, had taken charge as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president in March 2015.