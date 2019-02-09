Home Nation

PDP demands separate divisions for Pir Panjal, Chenab valley

PDP vice president said several places in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley have been left in a lurch and people have to walk through the hills for days together as there is no road connectivity at all.

Published: 09th February 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

MehboobaMufti-PDP

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday reiterated its demand for creation of separate divisions for Pir Panjal and Chenab valley, saying the governor-led administration cannot adopt different yardsticks for different regions of the state.

The party's remarks came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration created a separate division for Ladakh, which was part of the Kashmir division till now.

PDP vice president Abdul Hamid Chowdhary said his party welcomed the administration's decision and hoped that it would pave way for taking Ladakh towards new horizons of development and tranquillity.

The PDP has been demanding for long that Pir Panjal and Chenab valley should also be granted the divisional status, he added.

"Pir Panjal and Chenab valley should also be given the divisional status so that these areas get equal opportunities of growth and development," Chowdhary told reporters here.

He said several places in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley have been left in a lurch and people have to walk through the hills for days together as there is no road connectivity at all.

 "There are areas in Pir Panjal and Chenab valley which remain cut-off from the outer world during major portions of winter," the PDP leader said.

Chowdhary said granting divisional status to Pir Panjal and Chenab valley would also address the growing crisis of joblessness in these areas.

