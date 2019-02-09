Home Nation

PM Modi hits out at Mamata's dharna, says 'chowkidar is alert'

Modi warned that no matter how many dharnas she sits on, the Centre will ensure that those who lost their money in chit fund scams will get back their investments.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda and Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

KOLKATA/RAIPUR : Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee over her recent dharna against CBI action against Kolkata Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that no matter how many dharnas she sits on, the Centre will ensure that those who lost their money in chit fund scams will get back their investments.

“For the first time in India, a Chief Minister sat on a dharna to protect people who looted public money. But the chowkidaar will not spare the looters... The families of those who committed suicide due to chit fund scam are asking why is Didi scared of the probe into the scam?” asked Modi while speaking at a rally in Jalpaiguri. 

Hitting out at TMC for supporting triple talaaq, he said, “I assure Muslim women that triple talaaq won’t return. Being a woman how can Mamata Banerjee support triple talaaq?” Taking a jibe at the 24-party alliance formed against the BJP, he added, “The adulterated alliance does not have an ideology.” Even at his maiden rally in Raipur after the BJP lost Chhattisgarh, Modi targeted the alliance and called it Maha-milavat (highly adulterated). “Some powers are trying to cobble up to pursue their business of loot,” Modi said. 

Taking a dig at the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, he said that the action of the new regime shows its “deleterious” vision. “The first thing they did was to opt out of the Ayushman Bharat depriving the poor of health care. And second not to allow the CBI in the state. What are they afraid of?” the PM asked. 
In a reference to the Gandhi family, the PM said the most of them, facing cases of tax evasion and fraud in land-property issue, are either out on bail or had obtained anticipatory bail. “But chowkidar is alert and will expose all their secrets.” 

‘Don’t take concoction lightly’
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking the proposed opposition alliance as “maha-milawat,” and warned that the “concoction” of parties should not be taken lightly. “This is such a concoction that you don’t know which party will get obliterated (yeh aisi maha-milawat hai ki kaun kahan mit jayega pata nahi),” he said.

Yadav said his party’s alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will remain intact and the seat-sharing details will be declared at the right time. On the prime minister’s “ulta chor chowkidar ko daantey” (thief accusing the guard) remark, Yadav said Modi should make clear for whom does this comment hold true.The SP chief said the BJP government wants to encourage liquor consumption for protecting cows. Yadav also blamed the BJP for the recent deaths due to spurious liquor.

