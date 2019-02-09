PM Modi will visit Kashi on February 19: Yogi Adityanath

By ANI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kashi (Varanasi) on February 19 on Magh Purnima and dedicated projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore to the people, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The announcement of the Prime Minister's visit was made after Yogi Adityanath inspected Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Cancer hospital at Banaras Hindu University and City Command Control Center on Friday night.

He told the media here, “Not only in the country, but Kashi will create another identity for itself as a medical hub in the world. I have come for inspection of these projects.”

Adityanath informed that around 20 crore people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal will benefit from the health facilities that will be available here.

“We will open two cancer institutes and their super speciality and medical institutes,” he added.

Furthermore, the minister also stated that drinking water and dairies dedicated to farmers too will be inaugurated soon.”