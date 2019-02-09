Home Nation

Ram Mandir matter of faith, Sabarimala issue of custom: P Chidambaram

On the Sabarimala issue, Chidambaram said he accepts the Supreme Court judgement, but how can he stop ordinary men, women and party workers from expressing their views.

Published: 09th February 2019

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday claimed that Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi is not an issue of custom, whereas Sabarimala is one.

Speaking at an event here, “Ayodhya is not an issue of custom. Do not mix up faith and custom. In Sabarimala, the issue is a custom opposed to modern constitutional values. Ayodhya is a matter of faith that this is the birthplace of Lord Ram. Because of that faith, a group of people are claiming the land.”

Substantiating his stance on the Sabarimala issue, he said: “I am not a very religious person. We are not saying that the Supreme Court should not resolve what is amenable to judicial resolution. I accept the Supreme Court judgement, but how can I stop ordinary men, women and party workers from expressing their views.”

Elaborating his views on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, he added: “Others are saying a mosque existed several hundred years ago. The question is whether the Supreme Court would resolve issues framed by the Allahabad High Court. Many of those issues are amenable to judicial resolution. But I do not think we can mix the issue of custom and faith.”

Expressing his views on the recent arrest made on an alleged case of cow slaughter he stated, “Use of NSA in Madhya Pradesh (against 3 persons arrested on charges of cow slaughter) was wrong. That has been pointed out to the government in Madhya Pradesh. So if a mistake has been committed, that mistake has been pointed out by the leadership.”

