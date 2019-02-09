RLSP national executive president praises Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha removes him from post

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Friday removed the party's national executive president Nagmani from his post for praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar unveiled the statue of Shaheed Jagdev Prasad near Jagdev Path Murd at Belly Road on Friday, where Jagdev Prasad's son Nagmani was also present.

Praising the Chief Minister, Nagmani said that after independence, Bihar's most spectacular development has happened in his reign.

After this remark, the RLSP chief initiated action against him. As per a statement by the party, “Nagmani has been terminated from the post of President for indulging in anti-party activities.”

Upendra Kushwaha has also issued a show-cause notice to Nagmani on this charge and has asked him to respond to the notice within three days.