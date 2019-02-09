SC to hear plea on fresh probe into former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition seeking fresh investigation into the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in March 2003.The SC will hear the matter on February 11 on a petition filed by the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), which contended that four new facts had surfaced after the trial and re-investigation needed to be ordered.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer said an appeal arising out of the case had been already heard by a different bench. “It will be appropriate if the same bench hears this petition,” the bench said and posted the matter for hearing by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The CBI had named 15 accused in Pandya’s murder. A trial court convicted 12 of them on June 25, 2007. However, the Gujarat High Court acquitted all of them in August 2011, citing lack of evidence. The CBI’s appeal against the ruling was heard by Justice Mishra’s bench which had, on January 31, reserved its verdict.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioner, said that four new facts had surfaced after the trial. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, questioned the locus of the petition in the case.