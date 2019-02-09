Home Nation

SC to hear plea on fresh probe into former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya case

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition seeking fresh investigation into the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in March 2003.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a petition seeking fresh investigation into the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in March 2003.The SC will hear the matter on February 11 on a petition filed by the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), which contended that four new facts had surfaced after the trial and re-investigation needed to be ordered. 

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer said an appeal arising out of the case had been already heard by a different bench. “It will be appropriate if the same bench hears this petition,” the bench said and posted the matter for hearing by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra. 

The CBI had named 15 accused in Pandya’s murder. A trial court convicted 12 of them on June 25, 2007. However, the Gujarat High Court acquitted all of them in August 2011, citing lack of evidence.  The CBI’s appeal against the ruling was heard by Justice Mishra’s bench which had, on January 31, reserved its verdict.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioner, said that four new facts had surfaced after the trial. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central government, questioned the locus of the petition in the case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haren Pandya Haren Pandya murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp