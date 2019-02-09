Home Nation

Shiv Sena blames RSS, VHP for using Ram temple issue

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Thackeray also urged RSS-VHP to end Vanavaas for Ram while taking credit for bringing the issue of Ram Mandir to the forefront.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has blamed the VHP, RSS and BJP for exploiting the Ram Mandir issue for elections while stating that doing so would mean an insult to those who laid down their lives for the temple. 

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Thackeray also urged RSS-VHP to end Vanavaas for Ram while taking credit for bringing the issue of Ram Mandir to the forefront.

RSS Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday had made it clear that the plans for agitation on the Ram Mandir issue have been suspended till after the elections. Referring to the decision the editorial said, “Avoiding the Mandir issue might have been a compulsion or an internal issue for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). All things are aligned to elections...”

The editorial also attacked the Modi government for trying to shrug off the Ram Mandir issue and questioned whether RSS and VHP have wound up the issue for it should not be a hurdle in 2019 Lok Sabha polls for Modi and the BJP.Thackeray also raised the issue of differences within the NDA over the issue of Ram Mandir and said that the issue needs to be settled before the ensuing general polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shiv sena ram temple RSS VHP ram temple issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp