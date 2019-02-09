‘Separate rallies of Tejashwi, Tej signal trouble within RJD’

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Even as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav continues his latest yatra in Bihar, widening rifts within his family are raising questions over the party’s preparedness and strategies to face the electorate.Despite the show of unity, Tejashwi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA and former minister, many in the party are worried about the “utter lack of coordination” between the two brothers.

Besides, their eldest sister Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member keen to contest the coming Lok Sabha polls, is reportedly remaining aloof from the political activities of the two brothers.Tejashwi started his state-wide yatra from Darbhanga on Thursday. Tej Pratap, 30, has been carrying on his statewide ‘Badlav Yatra’ (campaign for change), which he started on February 1 from Sheohar. Senior RJD leaders are are worried that the brothers are presenting a “divided picture” .

At his rallies, Tej Pratap has been seen playing the flute, blowing conch shells and even flying drone cameras. “While all this is good to grab media attention, these activities also accentuate the impression that he is not a serious politician,” said an RJD general secretary.

“With the polls nearing, they are speaking of change, reservation and unemployment to divert people’s attention from the widening gulf between them,” said ruling BJP leader Nitin Navin. Sanjay Singh, spokesperson of the JD(U), said: “The fact that he and his brother have gone on two different yatras shows that there is a Mahabharat within their family.”