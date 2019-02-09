Strike cripples life in Kashmir on Afzal Guru's sixth death anniversary

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Life in the Kashmir valley, including summer capital, Srinagar, was on Saturday crippled due to general strike called by separatists on the sixth death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on this day in 2013.

Business and other activities were paralysed and traffic was off the roads in major towns and tehsil headquarters in the Kashmir valley, where authorities have imposed restrictions in the downtown Srinagar and parts of civil lines and old city today.

Shops and business establishments were closed and transport was off the roads in Srinagar.

However, some private vehicles besides three-wheelers and cabs could be seen plying in the civil lines and Moulana Azad road besides in the uptown.

There was no traffic movement in historic Lal Chowk, which has been closed since early this morning.

Business activities remained paralysed in main business hubs of Hari Singh High Street (HSHS), Batmaloo, Dalgate, Regal Chowk, Moulana Azad road, Residency road and Mahraj Bazar.

Large number of security forces have been deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Work in government offices was affected and tuition and coaching centres also remained closed.

However, ATMS were working normally though bank remained closed on account of holiday today (second Saturday).

Life was crippled in this and other major towns and tehsil headquarters in north Kashmir due to strike, a report from Baramulla said.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads.

Additional security forces have been deployed on main bridges over river Jhelum, connecting downtown with civil lines in Baramulla.

Similarly, hundreds of security forces and state police personnel have been deployed in other major towns, including Sopore, hometown of Guru, in north Kashmir to prevent any demonstration.

Additional security forces have been deployed on the Srinagar-Uri highway to prevent stone pelting on vehicles.

Reports of complete shutdown were also received from different towns in south Kashmir, a report from Anantnag said.

Business and other establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads.

However, some private vehicles and cabs could be seen plying on some routes.

Similar reports were also received from central Kashmir districts of Ganderbal and Budgam.