Home Nation

Strike cripples life in Kashmir on Afzal Guru's sixth death anniversary

Life was crippled in this and other major towns and tehsil headquarters in north Kashmir due to strike, a report from Baramulla said.

Published: 09th February 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

2001 Parliament attack accused Afzal Guru. (File photo:EPS)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Life in the Kashmir valley, including summer capital, Srinagar, was on Saturday crippled due to general strike called by separatists on the sixth death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on this day in 2013.

Business and other activities were paralysed and traffic was off the roads in major towns and tehsil headquarters in the Kashmir valley, where authorities have imposed restrictions in the downtown Srinagar and parts of civil lines and old city today.

Shops and business establishments were closed and transport was off the roads in Srinagar.

However, some private vehicles besides three-wheelers and cabs could be seen plying in the civil lines and Moulana Azad road besides in the uptown.

There was no traffic movement in historic Lal Chowk, which has been closed since early this morning.

Business activities remained paralysed in main business hubs of Hari Singh High Street (HSHS), Batmaloo, Dalgate, Regal Chowk, Moulana Azad road, Residency road and Mahraj Bazar.

READ HERE | Afzal Guru's son, Burhan Wani's brother pass class 12 board exams with distinction

Large number of security forces have been deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Work in government offices was affected and tuition and coaching centres also remained closed.

However, ATMS were working normally though bank remained closed on account of holiday today (second Saturday).

Life was crippled in this and other major towns and tehsil headquarters in north Kashmir due to strike, a report from Baramulla said.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads.

Additional security forces have been deployed on main bridges over river Jhelum, connecting downtown with civil lines in Baramulla.

Similarly, hundreds of security forces and state police personnel have been deployed in other major towns, including Sopore, hometown of Guru, in north Kashmir to prevent any demonstration.

Additional security forces have been deployed on the Srinagar-Uri highway to prevent stone pelting on vehicles.

Reports of complete shutdown were also received from different towns in south Kashmir, a report from Anantnag said.

Business and other establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads.

However, some private vehicles and cabs could be seen plying on some routes.

Similar reports were also received from central Kashmir districts of Ganderbal and Budgam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar strike Afzal Guru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp